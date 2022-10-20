Fresh snowfall in Uttarakhand ahead of Modi’s Kedarnath visit

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Uttarakhand on Friday, Kedarnath received a fresh spell of snow.

The prime minister will perform puja at Kedarnath and Badrinath temples as well as lay the foundation stone of connectivity projects worth more than Rs 3,400 crore.

As per PM’s itinerary, PM Modi will offer prayers and perform puja at Kedarnath temple at around 9 am. The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath ropeway project, the PMO said in a statement.

PM Modi is also slated to visit Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal and also review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.

The preparations are in full swing amid a fresh spell of snowfall in Kedarnath. At around 11:30 am, PM Modi is also scheduled to perform darshan and pooja at the Badrinath Temple.