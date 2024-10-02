‘Gambhir, team-mates decided to take risk for a result’: Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: Indian team skipper Rohit Sharma said that the head coach Gautam Gambhir and the other members of the XI were willing to take that risk to get a result in their favour.

Rohit Sharma knew the only way India could win the second Test against Bangladesh after two and half days were lost due to rain and a wet outfield at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur was to adopt a T20-style batting approach in their first innings.

But it was easier said than done. It’s one thing promising an aggressive approach and another to actually do it. And then, there is the risk of failure. If India’s batters perished while playing fancy shots, it could have handed the advantage to Bangladesh as they had put on 233 runs in their first innings.

But Rohit said he, head coach Gautam Gambhir and the other members of the XI were willing to take that risk to get a result in their favour. But the Indian captain did not forget the contribution of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja with the ball. Bangladesh resumed at 107/3 on Day 4 and got bowled out for 233.

“Without the help of the other 10 players and obviously those sitting in the dressing room, this wouldn’t have been possible. When you lose two and a half days, it’s very easy for everyone to drift away from the goal that we had of winning this Test. We came here on Day 4; we needed 7 wickets to get them out. Everything started there. The bowlers came to the party first. They got the wickets that we needed,” Rohit said in an interview with BCCI.TV, which was released on Wednesday.