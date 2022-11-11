Game was lost during first 10 overs against England: Sehwag

New Delhi: Former opener Virender Sehwag has criticized India captain Rohit Sharma for deflecting the blame of the semi-final loss to England on the bowlers, saying that the game was lost during the first 10 overs.

India had put on 168 runs on the board thanks to some late blitz from Hardik Pandya but the rest of the top order failed to put their foot on the accelerator.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma had a tough time in Adelaide, while Virat Kohli’s 40-ball 50 wasn’t enough on the day. In response, England chased down the target with ease and had four overs to spare.

Sharma had said after the match that the bowlers didn’t show up on the day and this was slammed by many on social media. The latest to give his take on the India skipper’s comments was Sehwag, who didn’t agree with it.

The former opener on Cricbuzz, as quoted by Hindustan Times, said that the failure of the top order was the main reason for the loss and said that he doesn’t agree with the criticism on the bowlers.

Sehwag concluded by saying that the game was lost during the first ten overs of the match.

“If the top order has batted 12 overs to just score 82 runs (77), then expecting the rest of the batters to come in and play fearless cricket and score 100 runs in eight overs, that is also not right. Yes, the average total of this ground may be 150-160 and you made more than that. But then on the day itself, if one batter gets set on that pitch, the average total stops mattering. We have seen this happening a number of times here at the Wankhede or the Feroz Shah Kotla or in Chennai. Today’s game could not have been won with scores of 150-160,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“New Zealand played a certain way against Australia (in their first match) but they didn’t do that again in the semi-final and they got knocked out. If India feel that they made an above par total and so it is bowling’s fault, I don’t agree with that. We lost the match in the first 10 overs when our batters did not give the kind of start that we were hoping for,” he said.