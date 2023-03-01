Gangster Atiq Ahmed moves SC, apprehending fear for his life

New Delhi: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed on Wednesday sought protection from the Supreme court saying he feared being killed in a fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police, days after a key witness in the 2005 Raju Pal murder and his two security guards were gunned down.

His plea comes on a day a BJP MP indirectly warned of such a possibility. Also on Wednesday, the house of an Atiq Ahmed aide ‘where the politician also stayed earlier’ was bulldozed by municipal authorities in Prayagraj, citing a civic law violation.

The former Samajwadi Party MP, who is lodged at a Gujarat jail, said the UP Police in all likelihood will seek his remand to take him to Prayagraj.

He “genuinely apprehends that he may be eliminated during this transit period”, the plea filed in the Supreme Court said, seeking directions to the Centre and the state government to ensure his security.

On Twitter, Subrat Pathak, the BJP MP from Kannauj, recalled the 2020 death of gangster Vikas Dubey in an alleged exchange of fire with policemen who were accompanying him. The car carrying them had overturned, according to the police version.

Pathak called the killing of Umesh Pal and the police personnel ‘a direct attack’ on Uttar Pradesh government.

“Remember, when Vikas Dubey didn’t survive, it is not necessary to tell what would happen to these evil people,” he tweeted in Hindi. “And I would not be surprised at all if Atiq’s car too overturns now.”

In his plea, Atiq Khan, 61, referred to Adityanath’s statement in the assembly and claimed there is a “genuine and perceptible threat” to him and his family members.

He claimed they have all been falsely roped in by the UP Police in the Umesh Pal case. It seemed that a conspiracy has been hatched to wipe them out politically as well physically, the petition said.

It alleged that Ahmed’s two minor sons have already been taken into “illegal custody” by police and kept at an undisclosed location.

“It is even unknown to the petitioner whether they are dead or alive. The other two sons of the petitioner are also in jail in other false cases,” it said, adding that the petitioner fears that they may be killed in a fake encounter.

Ahmed sought directions to the Centre, state of Uttar Pradesh and others to protect his life against the “open, direct and immediate threat” to his life from high state functionaries of Uttar Pradesh.

The petition said the opposition added fuel to the fire in the state assembly, provoking the CM to make his ‘mafia ko mitti mein mila doonga’ remark, when Atiq Ahmed was ‘main subject’ of the discussion.

“Petitioner genuinely apprehends and believes that the petitioner may be killed in a fake encounter on one pretext or the other by UP police particularly in view of the statement made by the chief minister of state of UP on the floor of the house,” the plea alleged.