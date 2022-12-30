Ghulam Nabi Azad refutes reports of rejoining Congress

New Delhi: Former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad has strongly refuted reports about he mulling a return to the Congress Party.

Terming the reports as shocking, Azad said that such stories are being planted in the media by a section of Congress leaders to demoralize the rank and file of Azad’s new party. He asked the Congress leaders to desist from spreading such rumours.

“I am shocked to see the story filed by ANI correspondent about my rejoining in congress party. Unfortunately, such stories are being planted by a section of leaders in the congress party right now and are doing this just to demoralise my leaders and supporters. I don’t have any ill will against the Congress party and its leadership, however, I request them to tell these habitual story planters to refrain from doing so. Once again I would like to insist that this story is completely baseless!” said Azad on Twitter.

Some media reports claimed that Azad may return to the party as veteran Congress leaders are working behind the scenes for an amicable formula for his return to the party. The reports quoting sources said that the change of guard in the party and a recent win in Himachal Pradesh have made both factions rethink their stance. Ahead of the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, Azad had said that only Congress could fight BJP, not AAP, and then Digvijaya Singh had even invited him to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra.