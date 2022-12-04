‘Giving election tickets to Muslim women against Islam’: Ahmedabad Jama Masjid cleric

Ahmedabad: The Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui said those who give election tickets to Muslim women are against Islam and are weakening the religion.

Talking to news agency ANI, he further asked, “Are there no men that you’re bringing women?”

Speaking on the idea of weakening Islam, he mentioned the hijab protests in Karnataka and said, “If you make women MLAs, ministers and councillors, then what will happen? We can no longer safeguard hijabs, and we won’t be able to raise this issue.” He said if the issue is raised before the government now, it will reply, “But your women are appearing in assembly halls, Parliament, sitting on municipal boards.”

He said he strongly opposes the idea of giving tickets to women as they will have to conduct door-to-door campaigns if they contest elections and speak to everyone regardless of their religion.

He added that he would have understood if the political parties were helpless and had to follow the laws reserving seats for women candidates.

He took the example of women candidates in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections and said, “My understanding is that they think women control things these days. So, if they trap the women, they can trap the entire family. Other than that, I don’t see any other motive behind their decision.”