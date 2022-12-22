Published On: Thu, Dec 22nd, 2022

Govt monitoring global Covid situation: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: Amid a spurt in Covid cases in some parts of the world,

He added that the states have been told to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday asaid that the Centre is monitoring the global COVID situation and taking all necessary preventive measures to tackle the threat.

He added that the states have been told to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations.

Making a statement in Lok Sabha, Mandaviya said the continuously evolving nature of the virus poses threat to global health in a way that impacts virtually every country.

