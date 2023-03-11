Gujarat Assembly passes resolution against BBC documentary about 2002 riots

Gandhinagar: The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) was criticised by the Gujarat assembly on Friday for “distorting facts” in a recently released documentary about the 2002 Gujarat riots, which took place under the leadership of then-chief minister Narendra Modi. The resolution demanded strict action from the federal government.

The resolution, moved by BJP lawmaker Vipul Patel, claims that BBC has a covert agenda to fight against “India and the Indian government.”

After a two-hour deliberation, the resolution was unanimously approved. Harsh Sanghavi, the state’s minister of the interior, and three other BJP lawmakers—Amit Thakkar, Dhavalsinh Zala, and Manisha Vakil—supported it.

The minister said that the documentary was not just against PM Modi but against the whole 135 crore people of the country.

Patel, a lawmaker from Sojitra and the chairman of the Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd (also known as Amul Dairy), claimed that the documentary ignored the recommendations of the Nanavati-Shah commission, Justice (retired) KG Shah commission, and the Supreme Court decision, all of which cleared then-Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi and his ministers of any wrongdoing for the riots that broke out after the Godhr

The two-part documentary “India: the Modi Issue” explores the escalating hostilities between the Muslim population of India and the country’s prime leader. In January, it broadcast in the UK.

It was referred to as a “propaganda work” by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since it had a “colonial attitude,” according to them.

The documentary’s first segment revisits accusations made in 2002, when Modi was Gujarat’s chief minister.

The evaluation of the circumstances that occurred in 2002 by the parliament, said the leaders, is crucial in demonstrating that Prime Minister Modi was not at fault.

He asserted that there was no conspiracy on the part of the Gujarati government and that the Supreme Court has refuted any claims that it was inactive.

In January, the central government gave instructions for preventing YouTube videos and Twitter posts from linking to the divisive BBC programme.

Income Revenue officials searched the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai in February of this year.