Gujarat CM hails budget as a driver for Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised the 2026-27 Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, calling it a budget that advances the Reform Express towards a developed and self-reliant India (Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat), according to a Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office release.

In response to the Union Budget, Patel outlined the three key duties it addresses: accelerating and sustaining economic growth; fulfilling public aspirations and building capacity; and prioritising agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, self-help groups, the rural economy, and inclusive development, aligned with the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the budget reinforces the pillars represented by GYAN—Garib (the poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), Nari Shakti, and Divyangjan—and adopts an inclusive approach encompassing all sectors of society to realise Viksit Bharat.

Welcoming the benefits for Gujarat, Patel noted the inclusion of Lothal and Dholavira in the national archaeological heritage cluster tourism scheme, reflecting the principle of ‘Virasat bhi Vikas bhi’ through tourism development. The initiative to train 10,000 tourist guides for 20 iconic destinations nationwide is expected to increase employment opportunities at Gujarat’s tourist sites.

Patel described the budget as providing new direction to urban development, reflecting Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to urban excellence. He expressed optimism that designating Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities with populations exceeding 500,000 as City Economic Regions will accelerate the development of smaller cities in Gujarat.

Referring to Gujarat’s leading role in municipal bonds issuance, he noted the central government’s steps to strengthen the municipal bond market and stated that incentives announced will benefit Gujarat’s municipalities.

The Chief Minister characterised the budget as incentive-oriented for all, from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to large industries, with special focus on infrastructure, industries, advanced technology sectors such as semiconductors and data centres. He said these measures would benefit small and micro industries significantly.

Patel anticipated that incentives for manufacturing industries would boost Gujarat’s manufacturing sector and welcomed the six schemes aimed at revitalising the textile sector. He also pointed to the announcement of three chemical parks and an allocation of Rs. 10,000 crore for biopharma industries as advantageous to Gujarat.

On rare earth resources, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that establishing a dedicated rare earth corridor in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu would advance self-reliance in critical minerals.

He noted the budget provision for creating five university townships situated near major industrial and logistics corridors, comprising universities, colleges, research institutes, skill centres, and residential complexes, which will enhance the skill ecosystem.

Highlighting connectivity improvements, Patel called the plan to link Surat with Dankuni in eastern India via the Dedicated Freight Corridor a ‘masterstroke’ for reducing logistics costs. He stated that this high-speed connection would spur trade and economic growth in South Gujarat, while the creation of 20 new National Waterways will boost water-route connectivity nationwide.

The Chief Minister referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative proposed under the Prime Minister, aimed at strengthening khadi, handloom, and handicraft sectors. According to the release, local products will gain from global market linkage and branding support, enhanced training, skills, processes, and product quality, benefiting weavers, rural industries, One District One Product initiatives, and rural youth.

Patel remarked that the Prime Minister has consistently honoured taxpayers as the nation’s development drivers. He welcomed budget provisions treating tax filing errors as mistakes warranting penalties instead of criminal prosecution, describing the approach as commendable.

In conclusion, the Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for what he described as a holistic and inclusive budget promoting welfare, inclusive development, and the vision of a developed and self-reliant India that benefits all citizens, according to the release.