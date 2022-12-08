Gujarat election results will boost Karnataka’s party cadre morale: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is celebrating BJP’s victory in the Gujarat assembly election has said that the Gujarat election result will have a positive impact on the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

He said that its positive impact will be seen in Karnataka elections which are less than five months away.

Chief Minister Bommai said, “The result of the Gujarat elections will have a positive impact on the Karnataka assembly elections. This election result will boost the morale of BJP leaders and workers.” He said that if we work with full force, then our victory is sure.

Bommai said that people supported a good administration, due to which there was an incumbency wave in the state. The Chief Minister said, “There is no anti-incumbency wave in the state, but a wave in support of the incumbency is visible. There was a pro-incumbency wave in Gujarat. We are winning for the seventh time, which is not easy. He said that the BJP government in Gujarat has worked to create a solid support for the government return to power.”

He gave credit for BJP’s victory in Gujarat to PM Narendra Modi and said that people from all walks of life have accepted his leadership.

On the BJP’s defeat in Delhi’s MCD elections, Bommai said that it was wrong to compare Municipal elections with assembly elections.