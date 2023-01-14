Hand grenades recovered from arrested terror link suspects house

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Special Cell found two hand grenades from the leased accommodation of two people arrested for suspected terror links in the Bhalswa Dairy area.

According to investigators, traces of human blood were also discovered at their home.

The accused, Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad, were apprehended by the special cell on Thursday for alleged links to terrorist organisations and involvement in terrible crimes.

Suman Nalwa, a spokesperson for the Delhi Police, stated that the accused appeared in court on Friday and were sentenced to 14 days in police custody.

During the investigation, both suspects led the police team to their leased accommodation at Shradhanand Colony in the Bhalaswa Dairy area, where two hand grenades were seized, police said.

They added that traces of human blood were also found in their rented accommodation by the FSL team.

The arrest was made just days before the national capital’s Republic Day celebrations. According to authorities, three firearms and 22 live cartridges were discovered in the accused’s possession.

Jagga is alleged to have contacts with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, they had stated, adding Naushad had been affiliated with the terror organisation ‘Harkat ul-Ansar’.

Jagga is a member of the renowned ‘Bambiha’ gang who receives orders from anti-national elements from abroad.

According to authorities, he is a parole evader in a murder case in Uttarakhand.