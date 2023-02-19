Hardik Pandya to lead in 1st ODI against Australia

Mumbai: Team India’s squad for the ODI-series against Australia was announced on Sunday (February 19). Captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first match due to family commitments, informed BCCI. In his absence, Hardik Pandya will lead the Men in Blue in the first game.

The good news for India fans is that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will make his return in the ODI squad after seven months in the 3-match series against Australia. The three matches will be played in Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai. The series will begin from March 17. Fast-bowler Jaydev Unadkat will return to the ODI squad after almost 10 years.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is still missing as his injury struggle continues. Mohammad Siraj, Umran Malik, and Shardul Thakur will continue as the Indian pace attack. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain in the ODI series against Australia. Rahul Dravid and co have some huge decisions to make following Shubman Gill’s form and KL Rahul’s struggles.

“Mr Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments and Mr Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the first ODI,” wrote BCCI.

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.