Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar rules out any strain in ties with JJP

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his part colleague Kuldeep Bishnoi have ruled out any strain in ties with alliance partner JJP and asserted that the government was running smoothly.

Days before BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi filed his nomination papers for the November 3 Adampur by-election, the JPP, which is led by former MP Ajay Singh Chautala, had expressed unhappiness over not finding any mention in the banners and posters put up as part of poll campaigning.

However, the BJP had maintained that the party at that time had not officially released any posters, banners or hoardings.

Khattar, who was interacting with reporters after listening to public grievances in Faridabad on Sunday, was asked if there was any strain in relationship with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). “…We are running our government in a very good manner in coordination with our allies. We will win the Adampur bypoll with a very good margin,” he replied.

The bypoll was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi, father of Bhavya Bishnoi (29), resigned as the MLA from the seat and switched sides from the Congress to the BJP. Bhavya Bishnoi had also quit the Congress and joined the BJP.