Haryana Police registers FIR against Rajasthan cops

Jaipur: Haryana Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against 30-40 unknown Rajasthan Police personnel in connection with the miscarriage of the wife of an accused in the Bhiwani killings.

In the complaint, the Rajasthan cops have been accused of assaulting the pregnant woman during a raid to nab her husband accused in the killing of two Muslim men in Bharatpur. The woman lost her child after the alleged attack.

While speaking to media, SP Nuh, Varun Singla said, “Today a case has been registered in which sections related to miscarriage have been invoked. Based on the complaint, the case has been registered against 30-40 unknown people. Further investigation underway.”

“The cause of death has been reserved by doctors in the post-mortem reports and it will be confirmed after Viscera and Histopathologicaltest reports are out,” he added.

As per Haryana Police, an FIR has been registered under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass) and 312 (causing miscarriage) of the Indian Penal Code at Nagina police station here.

Earlier, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh had claimed that Rajasthan and Haryana police personnel had gone to Pandit’s home but they never entered the premises.