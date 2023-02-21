‘Have no claim on Balasaheb’s property, just taking forward his ideology’: Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday stressed that he has no claim on Balasaheb Thackeray’s property and that he is only taking the Shiv Sena founder’s ideology forward.

Eknath Shinde’s comments have come a day after Uddhav Thackeray claimed that “everything has been stolen” following the Election Commission’s decision to allot Shiv Sena’s name and bow and arrow symbol to Eknath Shinde-led faction.

During a press briefing, Shinde said, “We are taking forward the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. We have no claim on any of his property. We will take the state forward. People know what they (Uddhav Thackeray faction) did to get his property.”

“Many projects which were closed (during MVA govt) have been started. The public will see the work. EC is autonomous & has taken the decision on merit. We have filed lakhs of affidavits, and many of the affidavits filed by (Uddhav Group) are bogus,” he added.

Talking about the complaint filed against Sanjay Raut over his objectionable remarks against Shinde, the Maharashtra CM said, “It is the responsibility of the govt to maintain law & order. If anyone tries to disturb it, action will be taken. It doesn’t matter whether the person is big or small. We will not misuse power. It is a govt of common people.”

The poll panel had on Friday recognised the Eknath Shinde-faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered the allocation of the bow and arrow election symbol of the undivided party founded by the late Balasaheb Thackeray to it.

The Commission said the MLAs backing Shinde got nearly 76 per cent of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.