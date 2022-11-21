Heroin worth crores recovered in J&K’s Uri

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have recovered 4 packs of Heroin worth Crores in the Uri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. In a handout, police said that a routine joint Naka of Police Uri and three Rajput units of the army was established at AD Post.

During the routine checking, 1 drug peddler namely Imtiyaz Ahmed Bhat resident of Sahoora Uri who on seeing the Naka party tried to evade arrest was apprehended and four packets of suspected contraband were recovered.

As per the statement, the recovery of Heroin is worth crores in the black market.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered in Police Station Uri and an investigation set in motion.