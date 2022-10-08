Heroin worth Rs 350 crore seized of Gujarat coast from Pakistani boat

Kutch: In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) seized 50 kg heroin valued at Rs 350 crore in the international market from a Pakistani boat off the Gujarat coast.

The ICG and Gujarat ATS also arrested six Pakistani crew members from the boat named Al Sakar in Indian waters close to the International Maritime Boundary Line in the Arabian Sea. The seized boat is being thoroughly searched at the port of Jakhau in Gujarat.

Taking to Twitter the Indian Coast Guard said, “In a joint Ops with ATS Gujarat, the Indian Coast Guard apprehended Pakistani Boat Al Sakar with 06 crew in Indian waters of ArabianSea carrying about 50 Kgs heroin worth Rs 350 crore. The boat is being brought to Jakhau for further investigation.”

“During midnight, a Pakistani boat was observed moving suspiciously in Indian waters, 5 nm inside notional IMBL and 40 nm from Jakhau. On being challenged, the Pakistani boat started evasive manoeuvring. However, both ships intercepted the Pakistani boat and forced it to stop. On boarding the boat, thorough rummaging was undertaken during which 50 kg of narcotics, believed to be heroin, was found concealed in five gunny bags.

This is the sixth such joint operation by the ICG and ATS, Gujarat in the last year and the second such operation in less than a month when 40 kg of drugs was seized from a Pakistani boat on September 14.