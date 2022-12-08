Historic verdict shows people’s anger against dynasty rule, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Gujarat has broken all records and created history by showering love on the BJP despite the party being in power in the state for 25 years.

Addressing party workers here, PM Modi said the support for BJP shows that people’s anger against dynasty rule and corruption was rising. PM Modi said that people had voted for the BJP as it was taking all facilities to the poor and middle class at the earliest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also thanked his party workers for ensuring victory in his home state of Gujarat. “To all hardworking BJP Karyakartas, I want to say – each of you is a champion! This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hard work of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party,” he said in a Tweet.

PM Modi also made it clear that Bhupendra Patel will continue as the Chief Minister of the state. He will take oath on Monday. Speaking after BJP chief JP Nadda, who launched a no-holds-barred attack on Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, PM Modi’s approach was milder. There was an arch reference to “exploiting the fault lines”.

“Those political parties today that try to exploit the fault lines and pose new challenges to India from within just to make some political gains, those parties are being watch and understood by the people of the nation,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh for their affection and support for the BJP. “We will keep working to fulfill the aspirations of the state and raise people’s issues in the times to come,” he added.

“I am thankful to the voters of Himachal also, where our vote share was just less than one per cent below that of the winning party,” he said. “I bow to people. Their blessings are overwhelming,” the Prime Minister said. The BJP was on course to win 156 seats in the 182-member state assembly, its best-ever performance in Gujarat.