Hockey: Pakistan out of Asian Games after loss to Japan

New Delhi: Pakistan’s men’s hockey team faced a significant setback as they were eliminated from the competition after losing to Japan with a score of 2-3.

The match was a crucial one for both teams with India having already secured the top spot in Pool A. Prior to this, Pakistan had suffered another heavy defeat against their arch-rivals, India, with a scoreline of 10-2. This loss had already put the Pakistani team under immense pressure and they needed a win against Japan to qualify.

Arshad Liaqat had given Pakistan the lead early on but Kaito Tanaka quickly levelled things up as the first quarter ended 1-1. Japan would take the lead in the 17th minute through Fukuda, before Fujishima made it 3-1 in the 28th minute.

Pakistan pulled one back before the half-time hooter through Arbaz Ahmad to make it 3-2 and the match was in the balance. The Pakistani team looked lacklustre in the second half as they failed to convert their chances as Japan managed to secure their victory and advance to the semifinals. On the other hand, Pakistan, despite their commendable efforts, finished 3rd in Pool A, thus falling short of progressing further in the tournament., and their subsequent defeat against Japan only added to their woes.

However, the 2023 Asian Games did not prove to be as fruitful for the Pakistani men’s hockey team. Their losses against India and Japan led to their early exit from the competition, leaving them and their fans disappointed.

Earlier in the day, India had thrashed Bangladesh 12-0 with Harmanpreet and Mandeep Singh scoring hat-tricks. India would top the group winning all their five matches and scoring more than 50 goals during that time.

Japan will be facing the winners of Pool B in the semi-finals, which will take place on October 4.