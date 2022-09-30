I have my own vision for Cong, will not pull out: Tharoor

New Delhi: After filing nomination for the Congress presidential poll on Friday, Shashi Tharoor said he has his own vision for the party which he will soon share with all the delegates, and that he will not pull out of the race.

Tharoor said that he has submitted nomination papers of five sets and the sixth set will be filed by 3 pm. “The papers I have submitted reflect extraordinarily wide range of support extended voluntarily to me by party workers across India from Kashmir to Nagaland.”

He said he has his own vision for the Congress and will be sending that to all the delegates.

Giving clean chit to Gandhis, he said that they are neutral. It is a friendly contest. And the contenders are colleagues and not enemies.

“Kharge is a terrific leader. I have mine own ideas,” Tharoor said.

“I don’t want to say anything negative against Kharge. I have a different approach. We are having setbacks for a couple of years in elections,” he added.

He said the Congress should bring a change in the country which is suffering from the inflation and unemployment.