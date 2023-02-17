I-T department releases statement on 60-hour tax survey at BBC offices

New Delhi: After 60-hour tax raids at BBC offices in Mumbai and Delhi, the Income Tax Department on Friday issued a statement and alleged irregularities in the payment of taxes on certain remittances.

The Income Tax Department said it carried out survey operations at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday under section 133-A of the Income- tax Act 1961.

“The survey revealed that despite substantial consumption of content in various Indian languages (apart from English), the income/profits shown by various group entities is not commensurate with the scale of operations in India,” the tax authorities said in a statement.

According to the IT department, during the course of the survey several evidences pertaining to the operation of the organization which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group,” it added.

“The survey operations also revealed that services of seconded employees have been utilised for which reimbursement has been made by the Indian entity to the foreign entity concerned. Such remittance was also liable to be subject to withholding tax which has not been done. Further, the survey has also thrown up several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to Transfer Pricing documentation. Such discrepancies relate to level of relevant Function, Asset and Risk (FAR) analysis, incorrect use of comparables which are applicable to determine the correct Arms Length Price (ALP) and inadequate revenue apportionment, among others,” the ta agency claimed in its statement.

The IT department also said that the survey operation also resulted in unearthing of crucial evidences by way of statement of employees, digital evidences and documents which will be further examined in due course.

“It is pertinent to state that statements of only those employees were recorded whose role was crucial including those connected to, primarily, finance, content development and other production related functions. Even though the Department exercised due care to record statements of only key personnel, it was observed that dilatory tactics were employed including in the context of producing documents/agreements sought. Despite such stance of the group, the survey operation was conducted in a manner so as to facilitate continued regular media/channel activity,” it added in the statement.

The BBC also issued a statement after raids ended on Friday.

“We are supporting staff-some of whom have faced lengthy questioning or been required to stay overnight-and their welfare is our priority. Our output is back to normal and we remain committed to serving our audiences in India and beyond. “The BBC is a trusted, independent media organisation and we stand by our colleagues and journalists who will continue to report without fear or favour,” the BBC said in a statement.