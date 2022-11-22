I-T search at TRS Minister Malla Reddy’s residences in Hyderabad

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department searched the homes of Telangana Labour Minister and TRS leader Ch Malla Reddy and his close family members on Tuesday.

According to sources close to the situation, the I-T investigators were verifying Reddy’s tax records as well as the educational institutions he and his family members possess. Raids were also conducted at educational institutions.

Malla Reddy is the second member of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s cabinet to be searched by central government agencies. Officials from the Enforcement Directorate raided premises associated with Minister Gangula Kamalakar on November 9 as part of a money laundering investigation related to an alleged granite scam.

The ED case of money laundering stems from a CBI FIR filed to investigate alleged irregularities in the state’s granite trade.