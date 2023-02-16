I-T survey on BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai enters 3rd day

New Delhi: The I-T sleuths are carrying out survey operations at the BBC India offices in Delhi and Mumbai for the third day on Thursday over allegations of tax evasion.

The taxmen landed at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai offices on Tuesday at 11:30 am to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies.

There has been no interference in the editorial work and the movement of the editorial staff has not been restricted, sources told India Today. They said that the movement of the editorial staff was not restricted since 5 pm on February 14, Tuesday.

The survey operations have been going on for the third day in a row as officials continue to gather financial data from select staffers and made copies of electronic and paper data of the news organisation.

The income tax officials have alleged that the broadcaster was served with notices in the past, but was “defiant and non-compliant” and had significantly diverted its profits.

The survey teams are seeking answers on financial transactions, the company structure and other details about the news company, and are copying data from electronic gadgets as part of their task of collecting the evidence, tax officials said.

Sources in the I-T department said on Wednesday that the exercise would continue for some more time, saying the “exact time frame to call the operation closed rests entirely on the teams on the ground”.

All staff required for the broadcasting services, including television and radio and bulletins, have been working from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Delhi office since the income tax department have launched survey operations, sources said.