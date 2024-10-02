IAF chopper makes emergency landing Bihar’s flood water

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force Advanced Light Helicopter made a precautionary landing during flood relief operations in Bihar’s Sitamarhi sector on Wednesday. Four personnel, including two pilots, were on board, and all are safe, authorities said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said that the helicopter was returning from Darbhanga after air-dropping relief supplies.

“The helicopter made an emergency landing in a water-logged area in Aurai block. All the occupants were IAF personnel and they were pulled out by locals by the time officials reached the spot,” said SSP Rakesh Kumar, PTI reported.

District magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said, “All four occupants appear safe and unharmed. However, as a precaution, they are being taken to a local hospital for check-up and treatment, if required.”