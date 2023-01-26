IAF’s flypast leaves spectators in awe as weather plays spoilsport

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) displayed a spectacular flypast and air display with 50 aircraft and helicopters of the three forces — Air, Navy, and Army — on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

This included 45 Air Force planes, one Navy aircraft, and four Army helicopters, all of which displayed their aerobatic prowess. Some of the planes included: Three MiG-29 ac formations made up Baaz when it flew in the VIC echelon.

A Tiranga made up of five Sarang (ALH) flew in the Ladder Formation after Prachand and streamed the Tricolour. There was a Tangail that flew in “Vic” formation, consisting of a Dakota ac in the lead and two Dornier ac in the echelon. Following Tangail, a Vajraang made up of a C-130 and four Rafale flew in formation abreast.

Prachand, which had two Apache Helicopters, an LCH AC in the lead, and two ALH Mk-IV AC in the echelon, flew in a five-ac Arrow Formation.

The “Garuda” afterwards formed with the “IL 38 SD,” and the “AN 32 Ac” flew in Vic formation. The Netra, consisting of one AEW & C ac and four Rafale ac in the echelon, likewise flew while forming an arrow.

One C-17 aircraft and two Su-30 aircraft in the echelon made up Bheem, which passed overhead in “Vic” formation while streaming fuel.

Six Jaguar aircraft that made up Amrit flew in the shape of an arrowhead over the waterway to the north of Kartvya Path.

Three Su-30 MKI aircraft passed over the waterway to the north of Kartvya Path in formation with the IAF Marching Contingent at a speed of 900 kph. The formation drew outwards as it approached the Dais for the Trishul manoeuvre.

One Rafale aircraft followed the Trishul formation across a water channel to the north of Kartavya Path, Vijay, and flew in at 900 kph. The plane approached Vertical Charlie and turned numerous times as it approached the dais.