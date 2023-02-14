I&B Minister Anurag Thakur hints at built-in satellite tuner in TVs

New Delhi: In a revolutionary move that may lead to end the use of set-top box, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has said that efforts are being made to have a built-in satellite tuner in television sets to offer access to over 200 channels.

“I have made a new beginning in my department. If your television has a built-in satellite tuner, then there will be no need to have a separate set-top box. One can have access to more than 200 channels at the click of the remote,” Thakur said.

The Union Minister clarified that the decision in this matter is yet to be taken.

Earlier in December 2022, Anurag Thakur had written to Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to ask the television manufacturers to adopt the standards issued by the Bureau of Industrial Standards for built-in satellite tuners.

Currently, people have to buy a set-top box for viewing various paid and free channels, however, if television sets with built-in satellite tuners are introduced, it would enable reception of free-to-air television and radio channels by mounting a small antenna.

The Bureau of Indian Standards has published three significant Indian Standards in the area of Electronics. The first standard is Indian Standard for digital television receivers with built in satellite tuners. Bureau of Indian standards, through its technical Committee has published an Indian Standard IS 18112:2022 Speciﬁcation for television with built in satellite tuners. TVs manufactured as per this Indian standard would enable reception of Free-To-Air TV and Radio channels just by connecting a dish antenna with LNB mounted on a suitable place, at roof top/side wall of the building, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution recently stated in its statement.