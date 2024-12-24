ICC announces full schedule for Champions Trophy

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council announced the full schedule for the Champions Trophy on Tuesday, December 24.

The board announced the schedule for all the teams, including the venues where the games will be played. The ICC announced that Pakistan will host the tournament alongside the United Arab Emirates since the PCB agreed to a hybrid model to accommodate India.

The marquee match of India vs Pakistan is set to be played on February 23 in Dubai. In case India reach the final of the tournament, Dubai will host the summit clash. The ICC announced that the tournament will kick off on 19 February with Pakistan vs New Zealand in Karachi and will run till March 9. Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

The ICC approved a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025, with matches split between Pakistan and the UAE. The arrangement was finalised after an agreement between the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Under this model, Pakistan will host 10 matches, while India’s three league-stage games, including the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan, will take place in Dubai. One of the semi-finals and the final will also be played in Dubai. If India do not reach the final, the summit clash will be played in Lahore.

This agreement addresses logistical and geopolitical challenges while ensuring smooth planning for these marquee tournaments, earning positive feedback from all stakeholders.