‘If the country doesn’t have a powerful leader, Aftabs will emerge in every city’: Assam CM

Kutch (Gujarat): Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made a pitch for PM Modi at a rally in Kutch, with a strong mention of the Delhi murder case which has shocked the nation. Sarma said that if the country does not have a strong leader then ‘Aftabs will emerge in every city’.

He was referring to Aftab Poonawalla, the food blogger accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and chopping her body into 35 pieces.

He said, “Aftab brought Shraddha behen (sister) from Mumbai and cut her up into 35 pieces in the name of love jihad. And where did he keep the dead body? In the fridge. And while the body was in the fridge, he brought another woman home and started dating her.”

“If the country doesn’t have a powerful leader, one who considers the nation their mother, such Aftab will be born in every city, and we would not be able to protect our society. So, it is very important that Narendra Modi be made the PM again, for the third time, in 2024.”