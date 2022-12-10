Illegal house of Pulwama attack accused Ashiq Nengroo demolished

Srinagar: The house of designated terrorist Ashiq Nengroo, built on encroached government land, was demolished on Saturday at the New colony in Rajpora, Pulwama. Terrorist Ashiq is affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and an accused in the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Ashiq Nengroo is in Pakistan and oversees the JeM operations in Kashmir.

Maulana Masood Azhar, is the head of the terrorist organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Earlier, Ashiq’s brother Abbas Negroo, who was also a terrorist, was killed killed in an encounter in 2014 and another brother, Reyaz Negroo, is currently lodged in a prison in connection with a terror attack case.

The Union Home Ministry had designated Ashiq Nengroo, a commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed, as a ‘terrorist’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“…it is imperative, in view of the danger which the said Ashiq Nengroo poses to the security of India, and in order to deter him from perpetrating terrorism not limited to India, that he shall be designated as a terrorist under the provisions of the said Act,” a release of the Ministry of Home Affairs had said.

According to the gazette notification of the Union Home Ministry, Nengroo has been actively involved in infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir from the Pakistani side. He is accused of running a terror syndicate in Kashmir and involved in a “perilous campaign to orchestrate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, remote controlled from Pakistan.”