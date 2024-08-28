IMA revokes Ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh’s membership

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association has suspended the membership of Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College. The action was initiated after the disciplinary committee of the medical body took note of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the Kolkata hospital.

The IMA in its suspension order noted the victim’s parents’ “grievances against you (Dr Sandip Ghosh) in dealing with the situation as well as lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue in appropriate manner.”

The association further said that its Bengal branch as well as certain associations of doctors have sought action against Ghosh.

“The disciplinary committee of IMA HQs has unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of Indian Medical Association,” the order read.

Sandip Ghosh is facing scrutiny after a trainee doctor was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata on August 9. Days after the incident, Sandip Ghosh resigned as RK Kar Medical college principal on August 12. But, soon after, he was appointed principal of another state-run medical college. The move raised eyebrows, with questions being raised over the haste in his reappointment.