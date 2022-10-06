IMD predicts heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense rainfall spell over several states for the next few days. The Southwest Monsoons has withdrawn from many states, but the weather forecasting agency informed that many states are still likely to witness heavy showers under its influence.

IMD in its latest weather forecast said, “Intense rainfall spell likely to continue over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till 08th October, 2022. Heavy rainfall spell likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days.”

The Met Office said many states including West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar may experience monsoon rain for the next few days. There is a possibility of monsoon rain in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Haryana, informed IMD.

According to the IMD, there is a possibility of light to heavy monsoon rain in many areas of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh till October 9.

The weather department also informed that light to heavy rainfall is expected in Andaman, Nicobar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh today, while Maharashtra, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh will witness showers for two to three day. Rainfall will also continue in many states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Yanam, Puducherry, Karaikal this week.