Imran Khan accuses Gen Bajwa of playing ‘double game’ against his govt

Islamabad: Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan has accused former army chief Gen (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa of playing a “double game” against his government and said that he committed a “big mistake” by extending the tenure of then military chief in 2019.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, made the comments during an interview with a local TV channel on Saturday where he also regretted that he put his trust in the then army chief Gen (retd.) Bajwa.

“I would believe in everything General Bajwa would tell me because our interests were the same that we had to save the country,” said 70-year-old Khan, who was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in April this year.

Khan also claimed that he received reports from Intelligence Bureau (IB) on “what games were being played against his government”.

He claimed that then military establishment was in contact with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif to topple his government and the plot against him became clear following the removal of Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed as ISI chief in October 2021.

“Whenever I asked General Bajwa (about change of government), he would say it was not possible. He said, ‘We want continuity. I sent finance minister Shaukat Tarin who briefed them (establishment) for two hours about the perils of the fall of his government. He was also assured that don’t worry because ‘we want continuity,’” Khan claimed.

Khan said the then army chief was cutting deals with the then opposition parties while assuring him of political support.

His remarks came days after Moonis Elahi of Pakistan Muslim League- Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) said in a TV interview that Bajwa asked him to vote for Khan on the no-confidence motion. His remarks were used by the government to blast Khan’s allegation that the establishment orchestrated his downfall.

But Khan, who is considered as an expert of using any situation in his favour, exploited the statement of Elahi and said it showed that General Bajwa was playing on both sides.