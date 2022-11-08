Imran Khan to resume Pakistan long march from Nov 10

Lahore: Exactly a week after the foiled assassination of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march to resume on Thursday from Wazirabad, said PTI in a tweet.

Earlier, the senior vice president of the party, Fawad Chaudhry, had announced in a tweet that the party’s long march would resume on Wednesday.

Imran Khan was shot in his leg during his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s, rally in Wazirabad on Thursday.

The 70-year-old former prime minister and Chairman of the PTI party underwent surgery for bullet injuries at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital owned by his charitable organisation in Lahore.

The march was launched on October 28 from Lahore to culminate in Islamabad on November 11.

Khan has been through several political upheavals following his ousting from prime ministerial office after a no-confidence motion against his government in April.