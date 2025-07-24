India and China review border situation at 34th WMCC meeting

India and China held the 34th Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on Border Affairs (WMCC) on Wednesday in New Delhi, where both sides reviewed the border situation and expressed satisfaction over the general prevalence of peace and tranquillity.

The Indian delegation was led by Gourangalal Das, joint secretary (East Asia), while the Chinese side was headed by Hong Liang, director general of the boundary and oceanic affairs department of the Chinese foreign ministry.

The two delegations noted that the stable border conditions were contributing to a gradual normalisation of bilateral relations. According to an official statement, the sides agreed to maintain regular diplomatic and military-level contacts through established mechanisms.

In line with discussions from the 23rd round of Special Representatives’ Talks and the previous WMCC meeting, the delegations explored measures for effective border management and sustaining peace. Preparations for the upcoming round of Special Representatives’ Talks on the India-China boundary question, scheduled to be held in India later this year, were also discussed.

During the visit, the head of the Chinese delegation called on the foreign secretary.