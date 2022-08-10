India became Independent when people took to streets: RSS chief

Nagpur: A single political party, or a single organisation and even a single leader cannot bring about change in the society, asserted Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh supremo Mohan Bhagwat.

Speaking at the book release function of ‘Varta Ishanya Bharatchi’ (Commentary on Northeastern India), written by RSS functionary Sunil Kitkaru, Bhagwat pointed out that the country got Independence only when the common people took to the streets.

Bhagwat said that changes can happen only when the people at large are involved. People living in a society should not be weak. Awakening Hindu community to identify its own responsibility is the need of the hour. Each person in the society should have self-esteem, high moral values, integrity, patriotism and discipline to fulfil their role in building an honest and true society.

“The Hindus need to be strong for which the Sangh will continue to work by taking everyone along,” he claimed and added that the Sangh wants the Hindu community to be strong enough to resolve its problems. This is not possible to be achieved by any single leader. Rather, it’s an entire organisation which can achieve the goal, the RSS boss said and pointed out that such an awakened society only can keep the nation alert and ready to face all challenges.

The revolutionaries also contributed to the freedom struggle and also leaders like Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagwat said, adding not everyone went to jail, some stayed away.