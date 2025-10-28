INDIA bloc promises jobs, land and pension in Bihar manifesto

The INDIA Alliance on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections, making wide-ranging promises including a government job for every family, land distribution, revival of the Old Pension Scheme, and increased social security benefits.

The manifesto, launched by the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, centres on employment, education, healthcare and irrigation. It reiterated earlier commitments and introduced new schemes aimed at landless families, youth, women and marginalised communities.

Key pledges include 3 to 5 decimals of land for landless families, permanent employment status for contract and outsourced workers including Jeevika Community Mobilisers (CMs), who would receive a monthly salary of ₹30,000, and unemployment allowances of ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 for graduates and postgraduates.

The alliance also promised 1.25 crore new jobs over five years, a waiver of exam fees for job aspirants, and assured internship stipends in government institutions.

The reservation cap would be raised beyond 50% to match population proportions, with EBC reservation in panchayats and urban bodies increasing from 20% to 30%.

Other notable proposals include ₹25 lakh health insurance cover per family, ₹2,500 monthly support for women under the Maai Bahin Maan Yojana, pensions of ₹1,500 for widows and the elderly, ₹3,000 for persons with disabilities, and 200 units of free electricity per family.

Yadav said, “Each announcement is a heartfelt commitment. When a Bihari decides something from the heart, he doesn’t stop until he achieves it.”

Rejecting criticism from the NDA, he reiterated, “Every family without a government employee will get a government job. Our promises are backed by research and expert consultation.”

He challenged the NDA to announce its chief ministerial candidate and release a development roadmap, accusing the ruling coalition of “negativity” and failing to offer a vision for Bihar.

Tejashwi also alleged that chief minister Nitish Kumar was “being held hostage” by others running the government, and said “outsiders” would not be allowed to “hijack” Bihar’s future.

In response, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed the manifesto as a set of “hollow promises” and claimed it reflected only Yadav’s personal vision. “This manifesto presents a populist picture before the people of Bihar, but it lacks both substance and real commitment to change,” he said.