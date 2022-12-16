India calls Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks against PM Modi ‘uncivilised’

New Delhi: Hours after Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s objectionable remark on PM Narendra Modi, India on Friday called Pak FM’s remarks ‘uncivilised’ and said these comments are a new low, even for Pakistan.

Addressing the media in New York, Bilawal Bhutto claimed that it has lost more lives to terrorism than India and thus there is no reason for Pakistan to support terrorism. He further said that while Osama Bin Laden is dead, the butcher of Gujarat is still alive and was even banned from entering the USA before becoming the PM of India. “Pak’s Foreign Min has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by

Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis & Hindus,” in response to media queries regarding official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi said.

India slammed Pakistan for its role in sponsoring, harbouring and actively financing terrorists and terrorist organisations. “Pakistan is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and shelters terrorists like Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim. No other country can boast having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities,” the MEA statement read.

Slamming Pak for white washing its role in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks India said, “We wish that Pak FM would have listened more sincerely y’day at the UNSC to the testimony of Anjali Kulthe, a Mumbai nurse who saved the lives of 20 pregnant women from the bullets of the Pak terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Clearly, FM was more interested in whitewashing Pak’s role.”

India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday without naming any country had slammed Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after he unceremoniously raked up the issue of Kashmir during a UN gathering in New York to discuss the issue of multilateralism.

“Nor can hosting Osama Bin Laden and attacking a neighbouring Parliament serve as credentials to sermonize before this council,” Jaishankar had said in an apparent reference to Pakistan.