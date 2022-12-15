India carries out successfully night trials of nuclear-capable Agni-5

Bhubaneswar: India on Thursday successfully carried out the night trials of the Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile.

India successfully carried out the night trials of the Agni V nuclear-capable ballistic missile today, defence sources said.

Agni-5 missile is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with very high degree of accuracy, which means that almost every city of China are under the reach with a very high degree of accuracy.

The test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile, which is now lighter than before. The trial has proved the capability to enhance the range of the Agni V missile, if required, defence sources said on Thursday.

The test-firing of the missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast came amid India’s ongoing border row with China.

The Agni V project is aimed at boosting India’s nuclear deterrence against China, which is known to have missiles like Dongfeng-41 having ranges between 12,000-15,000 km.