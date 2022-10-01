India condemns suicide attack at Kabul Educational Centre

New Delhi: India on Saturday condemned the suicide attack at the Kaaj Educational Centre in Kabul and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

This blast in the centre located in Dasht-e-Barchi took place on Friday morning when students were taking a practice college exam.

It claimed the lives of 19 people and injured 27 others.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India strongly condemns the continued targeting of innocent students.

“We are saddened by yesterday’s terror attack at the Kaaj Educational Center in Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul and extend our condolences to the families of the victims. Indian strongly condemns the continued targeting of innocent students at educational places”, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet.