India-Egypt sign crucial MOUs ahead of Republic Day

New Delhi: India and Egypt signed crucial Memorandum of understanding (MOUs) in the fields of cyber security, culture, information technology, cooperation on youth matters and broadcasting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El –Sisi witnessed the exchange of postal stamps between the two countries commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations.

While delivering a joint statement, PM Modi said that “both the countries hold a deep bond.” The MOUs were exchanged with Egypt and this year President Abdel Fattah El –Sisi is our Chief Guest on Republic Day.

“I welcome Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El –Sisi and his delegation to India. Tomorrow, he will be the Chief Guest on Republic Day. I am happy that the Egyptian military contingent will also be participating in the parade,” PM Modi said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised the historical trade relations with Egypt and also said that the bilateral ties between the countries have deepened. PM Modi said, “India and Egypt are two of the oldest civilisations. There is a history of trade relations between our two countries. In the last few years, our bilateral ties have deepened. This year Egypt has been invited as a special guest at the upcoming G20 meeting.”

“India and Egypt are concerned about terrorism. Both countries agree that strong actions must be taken to control cross-border terrorism. During the Covid outbreak, we worked together to meet the requirements of both countries,” PM Modi added.

“There has been an increase in joint exercise training and capacity building between us. We’ll also cooperate on the misuse of cyberspace that helps in spreading extremism and radicalisation. We also held discussions on supply chain that was disrupted due to COVID and Ukraine crisis,” PM Modi further stated.