India return to Ahmedabad after 61-run win over Pakistan in Colombo

The Indian cricket team departed Colombo airport on Monday afternoon to return to India following a comprehensive 61-run victory over Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. The team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will proceed to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to face the Netherlands in their final Group A match on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Having secured a place in the Super 8 stage with three wins from as many games, India aim to maintain their winning streak with another success in Ahmedabad. India and Sri Lanka are joint hosts of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with all of Pakistan’s matches scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka.

The match in Colombo was highly anticipated and followed dramatic developments, as Pakistan initially announced a boycott of the game against India before reversing the decision and participating. After winning the toss, Pakistan elected to field first.

India’s innings began with the early dismissal of Abhishek for a duck. Ishan scored 77 and Tilak Varma contributed 25 to stabilise the innings, but India slipped to 126 for four, losing established batters and all-rounder Hardik Pandya without adding runs. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh then guided the innings through challenging conditions, pacing their runs effectively to reach 175 for seven. Saim Ayub was the leading bowler for Pakistan, taking 3 for 25.

During Pakistan’s run chase, they were reduced to 34 for four due to early wickets from Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Axar Patel. Usman Khan was the lone batsman to mount resistance, scoring 44 off 34 balls with six fours and one six, but Pakistan were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs. This result secured India’s third consecutive win and progression to the Super 8 stage.

Pandya was the most effective bowler for India with figures of 2 for 16 in three overs. Bumrah (2 for 17 in two overs), Axar Patel (2 for 29 in four overs), and Varun Chakaravarthy (2 for 17 in three overs) also played key roles in Pakistan’s collapse. India tops Group A with three wins from three matches, while Pakistan has dropped to third with two wins and one loss. The USA holds second place with two wins and two losses.

With Sunday’s emphatic victory, India now leads the T20 World Cup head-to-head record against Pakistan 8–1.