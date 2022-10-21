India successfully tests Agni Prime ballistic missile

New Delhi: India on Friday has successfully tested the indigenously developed new generation medium-range ballistic missile Agni Prime from the Odisha coast. The missile’s strike range is between 1,000 and 2,000 kilometers.

According to defence sources in Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), the sleek missile was test fired from a mobile launcher from APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 9.45 am.

During the test, the solid-fuelled canisters missile met all mission parameters.

Defence sources said that all of its navigation was tracked and monitored by radars and telemetry equipment stationed at various points.

Official sources further said that the missile reached its maximum range and all test objectives were met. “With this third consecutive successful flight test of the Agni Prime missile, the accuracy and reliability of the system have been established,” they said

The “performance of the system was validated using the data obtained by several range instrumentation – such as – Radar, telemetry and electro-optical tracking systems.” “The systems were deployed at different locations including two down-range ships at the terminal point to cover the entire trajectory,” defence sources added.