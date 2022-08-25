Published On: Thu, Aug 25th, 2022

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K’s Uri, three intruding terrorists killed

Srinagar: An infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector in Kashmir was foiled by the Army on Thursday in which three intruding terrorists were killed.

Intruding terrorists were challenged after which an encounter took place in which three terrorists were killed

Official sources said that alert troops of the Army foiled the infiltration bid on the LoC in Kamalkote area in Uri.

“Intruding terrorists were challenged after which an encounter took place in which three terrorists were killed.

“Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the slain terrorists. Searches are now going on in the area,” sources said.

