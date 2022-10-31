Infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Kupwara, Pakistani terrorist killed

New Delhi: Jammu Kashmir Police claimed that a Pakistani terrorist was killed by the army along Keran sector in Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet stated, “one Pakistani terrorist/infiltrator got neutralized by Army in Keran Sector (Jumagund area) in Kupwara district. Search ops in the area is still going on. Further details shall follow”.

Meanwhile, police said two terrorist associates affiliated with Lashkar-i-Toiba outfit have been arrested by a joint team of forces from the Kellar area of Shopian in South Kashmir.

They have been identified as Gowhar Manzoor Bhat and Abid Hussain Nanda both residents of Drabgam Pulwama. One pistol, a grenade, 10 rounds, and Rs 60000 have been recovered from their possession.