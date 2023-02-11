Instead of giving answers on Adani, BJP called it ‘unparliamentary’: Mallikarjun Kharge

Pakur: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday trained guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for evading questions on the Adani issue and said there is “no freedom of speech” inside or outside of Parliament.

While addressing a gathering in Jharkhand’s Pakur, Kharge said, “A man whose wealth was Rs 1 lakh crore in 2019, in 2.5 years, it became Rs 13 lakh crore. Entire nation’s wealth gone into one hand. We raised this issue in Parliament. Instead of giving answers, they (govt) called it unparliamentary.”

“There is neither freedom of speech inside Parliament, nor outside…Those who dare to speak up are put behind bars,” he alleged.

The Congress chief further said the BJP came to power in 2014 with the promise to stem inflation, but the price of essential commodities and poverty are on the rise ever since it came to power.

Kharge said that it was the Congress which developed the infrastructure of the country and fought for India’s freedom.

The Congress president was speaking at Gumani Ground in Pakur after launching the party’s 60-day ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ mass outreach programme in the state.

During the programme, Congress workers will conduct door-to-door visits to make people aware of the Centre’s policies, which they claim are “anti-people”.

Congress general secretary Avinash Pandey, state Congress president Rajesh Thakur and state minister Alamgir Alam were among the leaders present at the rally.