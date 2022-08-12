Int’l drugs racket busted in Delhi, heroin worth Rs 20 cr seized

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police busted an international drug cartel and arrested a key member along with seizing heroin worth Rs 20 crore in the national capital, an official said.

The accused, identified as Akhilesh Kumar Ray (39), was held with 4 kg heroin.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said a Special Cell team was working on information that an international drug cartel is active in the states of Manipur, Assam, UP, Bihar and Delhi.

“Members of this cartel were involved in receiving supply of heroin smuggled from Myanmar and further supplied the drugs in various parts of the country including Delhi NCR,” the DCP said.

He said that on August 9, a tip-off was received by the Special Cell that a member of this cartel, Akhilesh Kumar Ray, a resident of Chhapra in Bihar had collected a big consignment of heroin from Bihar.

“As per information, he would come opposite EDM Mall at Gazipur road Delhi to deliver the heroin to one of his contacts. A raiding party was constituted and a trap was laid,” the senior official said.

The accused was spotted around 7 p.m. and was subsequently nabbed by the police. “The search of his bag led to the recovery of 4 kg heroin,” said the official.

The police registered an FIR under appropriate sections of the NDPS Act and arrested the accused.

The interrogation of the drug supplier revealed that he was a member of a big international drug cartel.

“He has confessed to have been indulging in drug supply in Delhi NCR and parts of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand for the last 7 years and stated that he had procured heroin from a person of Hajipur district in Bihar and he had come to Delhi to deliver 4 kgs heroin to a person,” the official said.

The accused also disclosed that he along with two associates, both residents of Hajipur in Bihar, used to receive heroin from one Mulla Ji of Manipur who is a big supplier of heroin.

Efforts are on to identify the remaining members of this drug cartel, the official added.