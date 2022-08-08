Islamic State member sent to NIA custody till Aug 16

New Delhi: A special court on Monday remanded Mohsin Ahmad, the alleged IS man who was held by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday from Batla House, to NIA’s custody till August 16.

On Sunday, Ahmad was produced before the duty magistrate at Patiala House Courts which remanded him to only one-day NIA custody.

Ahmad was again produced before the court on Monday by the NIA which sought his six-day remand.

The case, the probe agency said, has links with several states and they need to take him to another state for the recovery of evidence and arresting his aide.

After hearing the arguments, the court remanded Ahmad to NIA’S custody.

“Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of Islamic State (IS). He has been arrested for his involvement in collection of funds for IS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad. He was sending these funds to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of IS,” the NIA official said.

On Saturday, the NIA conducted searches in the residential premises of the accused in Batla House and in Bihar and subsequently had arrested him in the case pertaining to online and on ground activities of IS.

The case was registered suo-motu by NIA on June 25.

Further Investigations in the matter is on.