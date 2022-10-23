ISRO launches 36 OneWeb broadband satellites in its heaviest rocket

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scripted history on Sunday morning when it launched its heaviest rocket, the LVM3-M2, on its debut commercial mission.

The rocket carrying 36 satellites was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota as part of the space agency’s OneWeb India-1 mission.

ISRO has successfully launched 36 broadband communication satellites of a UK-based customer into the targeted orbits with the LVM3-M2 rocket, making the mission “historic” for the country, said the space agency.

OneWeb Ltd is a UK-based customer of NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm and a worldwide communication network powered by space that enables governments and businesses to connect to the internet. Bharti Enterprises is a significant investor in OneWeb.

The Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) is ISRO’s latest medium-heavy lift launch vehicle and the space agency’s heaviest rocket. The rocket, formerly identified as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV Mk III), is designed to primarily launch satellites into geostationary orbit at 35,000 kilometres.

This was the heaviest payload carried by an Indian launch vehicle, weighing 6 tons. ISRO declared the mission success at 0142 hours IST.

The rocket is a three-stage launch vehicle with two solid propellant strap-ons on its flanks and a core stage with an L110 liquid stage and a C25 cryogenic stage. OneWeb is installing a Low Earth Orbit constellation of 648 satellites.