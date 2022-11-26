ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C54 rocket with 8 nanosatellites

New Delhi: The Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday successfully launched the PSLV-C54 rocket.

The rocket carrying EOS-06, also known as Oceansat-3, and 8 nanosatellites took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota of Andhra Pradesh.

Confirming the success of the launch of the rocket ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, PSLV-C54 successfully placed Earth Observation Satellite into its intended orbit.

The primary payload onboard PSLV-C54 was the EOS-06. It will be separated in Orbit-1.”Subsequently, Orbit change is planned by using two Orbit ChangeThrusters (OCTs) introduced in the Propulsion Bay Ring of the PSLV-C54 Vehicle. The Passenger Payloads (PPLs) will be separated in Orbit-2,” read a statement by ISRO.

This is the 56th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the 24th Flight of the PSLV-XL version with 6 PSOM-XLs.