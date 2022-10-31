IT notice to Sameer Mahendru, wife in Delhi liquor policy case

New Delhi: After the ED and the CBI, the latest entrant in the investigation into Delhi Excise policy case is the Income Tax Department that is now probing the Benami properties angle in the case.

The Income tax department’s Prohibition of Benami Property unit has also issued a show cause notice to Khao Gali Restaurant Private Limited, which had secured a retail license for liquor under the new Delhi excise policy which was later scrapped.

The I-T department has issued a notice to Sameer Mahendru and his wife, Geetika.

The Benami unit found that Geetika Mahendru promoted the company Indospirit Distribution. The companies promoted by Mahendru Indospirit Distribution and Indospirit Marketing Private limited allegedly paid Rs 13 crores to Geetika Mahendru.

Geetika Mahendru reportedly paid money to Geetech Dynamics Systems Private limited and then Geetech Dynamics Systems Private limited paid money to Khao Gali Restaurant Private limited.

Geetika Mahandru allegedly received Rs 6.01 crore from Indospirit on July 14, 2021, and Rs 1 crore on July 15.

Simultaneously, Geetika transferred it to Khao Gali Restaurant on July 14 and July 15 for 1.29 crore shares at a price of Rs 10.

The income tax department has now issued a show cause notice to Sameer and Geetika Mahendru in connection with an alleged Delhi excise policy case.

It may be mentioned here that last month, Enforcement Directorate arrested Sameer Mahendru, the Managing Director of Indospirit Group, in connection with the money laundering probe the agency launched in an alleged Delhi liquor scam.